  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Five held, 20 kg ganja seized

Five held, 20 kg ganja seized
x

20-Kg of ganja seized by the police in the railway station in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

The city police took five persons into custody for transporting 20-kg of ganja to Chennai.

Visakhapatnam : The city police took five persons into custody for transporting 20-kg of ganja to Chennai.

All the five persons were arrested on Saturday and sent to judicial remand. They included Shakila Guna, Palani Raju, Nazeer Basha and Jabunisha from Chennai and Lasangee Malanna from ASR district.

According to the police, Shakila, Rajesh, Basha and Jabunisha boarded a train in Chennai and reached Visakhapatnam a few days back. They went to G Madugula mandal of ASR district and procured 10 kg ganja for Rs 5,000 per kg from Malanna. They further asked Malanna to arrange for 10 more kg ganja and bring it to them in Visakhapatnam. As assured, he handed over the agreed quantity to them a day later. According to SI of II Town police station N Simhachalam, all the five of them were caught by the police, when the Tamil Nadu-based persons were about to head to the railway station to board a train to return to Chennai.

Based on reliable information, the II Town police in collaboration with the CTF carried out a raid and nabbed the five persons involved, seized 20 kg ganja and three mobile phones from them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick