Five held, 20 kg ganja seized

Visakhapatnam : The city police took five persons into custody for transporting 20-kg of ganja to Chennai.

All the five persons were arrested on Saturday and sent to judicial remand. They included Shakila Guna, Palani Raju, Nazeer Basha and Jabunisha from Chennai and Lasangee Malanna from ASR district.

According to the police, Shakila, Rajesh, Basha and Jabunisha boarded a train in Chennai and reached Visakhapatnam a few days back. They went to G Madugula mandal of ASR district and procured 10 kg ganja for Rs 5,000 per kg from Malanna. They further asked Malanna to arrange for 10 more kg ganja and bring it to them in Visakhapatnam. As assured, he handed over the agreed quantity to them a day later. According to SI of II Town police station N Simhachalam, all the five of them were caught by the police, when the Tamil Nadu-based persons were about to head to the railway station to board a train to return to Chennai.

Based on reliable information, the II Town police in collaboration with the CTF carried out a raid and nabbed the five persons involved, seized 20 kg ganja and three mobile phones from them.