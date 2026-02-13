Five held for forging documents to grab property

Anantapur: One Town Police arrested five persons for allegedly creating forged documents and attempting to grab a valuable house in Sharadanagar by fabricating signatures and a fake will. The accused were produced before the AJFCM Court, which remanded them to judicial custody till February 25. They were later shifted to the district jail.

The arrested have been identified as B Shakuntala, E Shekhar, Avula Subrahmanyam, Dayyala Umapathi and Pamulapati Amarnath.

According to police, sisters Susarla Kanakadurga and Susarla Srilakshmi, residents of Anantapur, died in a road accident near Kakinada in November 2024.

Kanakadurga owned a valuable house in Sharadanagar. Taking advantage of their demise, the accused allegedly forged Kanakadurga’s signatures and created a fake will in favour of Shakuntala.

They later executed a General Power of Attorney (GPA) in favour of Shekhar at the Sub-Registrar’s office and managed to secure mutation in municipal records.

Following a complaint by Sai Manohar, a legal heir of Kanakadurga, police registered a case (Crime No. 359/25) under sections related to forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy, besides damage to CCTV cameras and electricity meters at the property.

Urban DSP V Srinivasa Rao warned that strict action would be taken against those attempting to grab properties through forged documents.

He advised citizens to safeguard original property records, complete legal mutations promptly, and report suspicious transactions to police immediately.