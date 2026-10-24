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FIR registered after posters questioning govt performance found pasted inside Delhi Metro
In Short
Meanwhile, the INDIA Bloc has scheduled a mega rally against 'vote chori' on November 1 in New Delhi.
New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons after two posters against the government were found pasted inside a train on the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line, police said on Saturday.
The FIR was registered under Sections of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007, and the Metro Railway (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002.
"The black-and-white posters raised various issues and listed nine claims about changes in the country over recent years. They also carried a QR code inviting people to join an online group," police said.
Officials said that police seized the posters, and the Special Cell is also involved in the investigation.
This comes amid the anti-Election Commission of India (ECI) protests in the National Capital over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Several Opposition parties, student activists, as well as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) organised protests across the city demanding a rollback of the SIR protest and resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Meanwhile, the INDIA Bloc has scheduled a mega rally against 'vote chori' on November 1 in New Delhi.
All India Congress Committee General Secretary, K.C. Venugopal on Friday said the party held high-level meetings with senior leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to intensify mobilisation for the rally.
In a post on X, Venugopal said that he, along with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam, UP PCC president Aradhana Misra Mona and other senior leaders from the state to discuss strategies for building large-scale participation in the rally.
The November 1 rally is being projected as one of the largest mobilisations by the Opposition alliance in recent times, with a special focus on drawing participation from northern states.
The Congress has appealed to supporters and citizens concerned about democratic processes to join the march and the Ramleela Maidan gathering in large numbers.
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