Five PHC staff placed under suspension

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has placed five staff of medical department under suspension.

In a press release on Sunday, the Collector informed, it came to her notice that five employees of Kotha Buruju Primary Healthcare Center in Dhone mandal have been negligent towards their duties. On October 16, C Neelima (FNO) and D Nagaraju were found to be neglecting their duty and they were placed under suspension.

On the other hand, M Annapurna (staff nurse), B Rekha (Pharmacist grade-II) and M Shankaramma (senior assistant), working in the same PHC, were absent without applying leave. All the five employees have been placed under suspension, the Collector said.