Live
- KSR Bengaluru and Kengeri Railway Stations get escalators
- Sunitha’s long cherished dream to become a reality soon!
- Sakra honours barefoot activist Ajay Oli, expands CSR initiatives to aid underprivileged
- Sudha Murty Celebrates Cultural Values At London's Diwali Gala, Praises Son-In-law Rishi Sunak
- PM Modi Arrives In Brazil For G20 Summit, Set For Key International Engagements
- The Little Book of Big Gains: How Technology Transforms Investing
- Only ineligible BPL cards cancelled, clarifies CM
- TTD EO administered oath as ex-officio member of Trust Board
- Five arrested for stealing old ballot boxes
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 18, 2024: Get Free Skins & Rewards
Just In
Five PHC staff placed under suspension
Highlights
District Collector G Raja Kumari has placed five staff of medical department under suspension.
Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has placed five staff of medical department under suspension.
In a press release on Sunday, the Collector informed, it came to her notice that five employees of Kotha Buruju Primary Healthcare Center in Dhone mandal have been negligent towards their duties. On October 16, C Neelima (FNO) and D Nagaraju were found to be neglecting their duty and they were placed under suspension.
On the other hand, M Annapurna (staff nurse), B Rekha (Pharmacist grade-II) and M Shankaramma (senior assistant), working in the same PHC, were absent without applying leave. All the five employees have been placed under suspension, the Collector said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS