Ministers assure development of Addanki constituency

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and BC Welfare Minister BC Janardhan Reddy toured Addanki constituency on Friday, launching and laying foundation stones for multiple development projects worth approximately Rs 17 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gottipati emphasised that Addanki constituency is being developed as a role model with cooperation from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and other Ministers.

The Ministers performed Bhumi puja for Santhamaguluru-Addanki road costing Rs 4 crore and inaugurated a high-level canal over ABC canal built at Rs 2 crore. They also opened Primary Health Centre at Guntupalli, constructed with Rs 50 lakh, and Kasturba girls’ hostel facilities worth Rs 1.64 crore. Internal CC roads in Kothapalem village, built at Rs 20 lakh, were inaugurated, and foundation was laid for Pedajagarlamudi-Purimetla road, estimated at Rs 8.8 crore.

At Zilla Parishad High School in Ballikurava, the Ministers distributed 248 bicycles to students.

Minister Gottipati revealed that 6,500 bicycles have been distributed across Addanki constituency through donor assistance and CSR funds to ensure transportation doesn’t hinder education. He highlighted that the coalition government provides textbooks, two pairs of uniforms, shoes, and belts before the academic year begins, and has filled 16,300 teacher posts.

Minister Janardhan Reddy specially appreciated Kishore Granites MD Harshavardhan for contributing bicycles through corporate social responsibility.