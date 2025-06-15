Live
Five students drowned to death in Godavari river in Basara
Highlights
In a heartbreaking incident in Basara, Nirmal district, five young men tragically lost their lives while taking a dip in the Godavari River. The victims, identified as Rakesh, Vinod, Madan, Rutik, and Bharat, were all members of the same family from Chintal in Hyderabad.
The family, comprising 18 members, had travelled to the area to partake in the revered tradition of a holy dip in the Godavari. Unfortunately, their spiritual journey turned to tragedy when the accident occurred.
The police have since relocated the bodies to Bhainsa Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The community is in mourning as they come to terms with the loss of these young lives.
