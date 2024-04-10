Flag marches conducted at different places in YSR district

Kadapa: Following the directions of District SP Siddharth Kaushal, rigorous preparations are underway to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for the upcoming general elections.

In a show of strength and commitment to maintaining law and order, flag marches were conducted in various areas under the jurisdiction of Kadapa two town police station and Kondapuram.

Led by Kadapa Two Town SI Sanjiva Rayudu, a flag march was organised with the participation of police personnel and Sashastra Seemabal (SSB) forces. The march passed through Nakash, Gouse Nagar, Masapeta, Mochampeta, Bismillah Nagar, Yanadi Colony and Chilakala Bavi.

The local people were assured of dedicated efforts by police to create a secure environment to enable them to exercise their franchise freely.

Under the supervision of Probationary DSP Srikanth and Kondapuram CI Venugopal, a flag march was conducted with the Central ‘Sashastra Seema Bal’ forces in the critical village of Venkaiah Canal. This proactive measure aims to instill confidence among residents and ensure a peaceful electoral process.

Mydukur CI Mastan led a flag march with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the crucial villages of Vani Penta, Mittamanu Palli, and Tippareddy Palli. The police reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace

and security.