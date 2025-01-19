Flamingo fest off to a flying start

Tirupati : Sullurpeta came alive on Saturday morning as the much-anticipated Flamingo Festival 2025 was inaugurated with grandeur. Held after a gap of five years, the three-day event – slated for January 18–20, began with a rally led by Minister for Culture and Tourism Kandula Durgesh. Local MLA Nelavala Vijayasri, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, JC Shubham Bansal and Municipal Chairman Srimanth Reddy joined the procession. The festival's commencement was marked by the ceremonial release of balloons and the lighting of the lamp, followed by the inauguration of exhibition stalls. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Durgesh praised the efforts of local leaders and the district administration for organising the festival on such a grand scale despite financial constraints.

He emphasised the role of public-private partnerships in boosting tourism and commended the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for focusing on tourism as a key industry for generating employment and income. The festival, he said, serves as a testament to Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to tourism development, especially in regions like Pulicat Lake, which is home to migratory birds travelling thousands of kilometers. The minister stressed the importance of preserving the region’s natural beauty while providing employment opportunities to the youth and supporting local fishing communities. He expressed hope that the Flamingo Festival would become an annual highlight, drawing national and international visitors.

MLA Vijaya Sri expressed her delight at the revival of the Flamingo Festival. She urged the public, especially students, youth and nature enthusiasts, to participate actively in the festivities, which include visits to nearby tourist attractions such as Pulicat Lake, Atakanitippa and BV Palem for boating.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar highlighted the significance of the festival, noting that it was the first of its kind in the newly reorganised Tirupati district. The festival aims to promote the region’s natural treasures, including Pulicat Lake, Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary and nearby islands, while supporting the livelihoods of local fishing communities. The Tourism Department, in collaboration with the Forest Department, has organised the event with a focus on balancing environmental conservation and tourism development.

The Collector emphasised the potential of tourism to generate significant revenue while fostering environmental responsibility. He noted the strategic location of Sullurupeta, which attracts visitors from Tamil Nadu, Tirupati, Chittoor and Nellore districts and outlined plans to enhance facilities for tourists.

The festival includes a range of activities, such as sports for children, cultural performances, adventure activities and photography contests. The opening day saw enthusiastic participation from officials, students and the public. Prominent attendees included former MP Nelavala Subramanyam, former minister Parasa Ratnam, ex-MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy, RDO Kiranmayi and tourism officials including Regional Director R Ramana Prasad and DTO Janardhan Reddy.