Flexi against YSRCP leaders creates tension in Nallapadu village

Highlights

The flexi reads that YSRCP leaders looted lands under survey no 543, 546, 550

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Nallapadu in Guntur district turned into a tension mode as a flexi was erected asking him to do justice. The flexi read, 'Anna... Jagananna... In Nallapadu village your leaders looted survey no 543, 546, 550'. Please do justice for the same and let free these lands from the clutches of your leaders’ It is reported that this flexi was put up by a man identified Challa Adireddy.

The Chief Minister started the programme 'Aadudham Andhra' by lighting the sports torch in Nallapadu. These competitions will be held across the state till February 10.

