Live
- Vangaveeti Radha not seen on Ranga’s birth anniv ceremony
- National Thank You Note Day
- Flexi against YSRCP leaders creates tension in Nallapadu village
- Lack of sleep makes less happy, more anxious
- Promoting leadership through environmental stewardship
- Importance of delivering sustainable business practices to MBA students
- Boxing Day 2023: Why do we celebrate it? History, significance and celebration
- Hockey India announces 34-member core probable group for National Women's Coaching Camp
- Foxconn delegation meets CM A Revanth Reddy
- New Dy chief for AP Cong minority wing appointed
Just In
Flexi against YSRCP leaders creates tension in Nallapadu village
Highlights
The flexi reads that YSRCP leaders looted lands under survey no 543, 546, 550
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Nallapadu in Guntur district turned into a tension mode as a flexi was erected asking him to do justice. The flexi read, 'Anna... Jagananna... In Nallapadu village your leaders looted survey no 543, 546, 550'. Please do justice for the same and let free these lands from the clutches of your leaders’ It is reported that this flexi was put up by a man identified Challa Adireddy.
The Chief Minister started the programme 'Aadudham Andhra' by lighting the sports torch in Nallapadu. These competitions will be held across the state till February 10.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS