Flood creates havoc in Konaseema Lanka villages

Rajamahendravaram: The Godavari flood has wreaked havoc in the Konaseema Lanka villages, with water levels surpassing the second warning level at the Dowleswaram barrage.

The situation is dire as the flood is nearing the third warning level, causing widespread panic among residents. The island colonies known as Lanka villages are heavily affected, and officials predict that the severe conditions may continue for another three days. At Dowleswaram barrage, a second warning was issued at 3 pm on Saturday when the water level reached 13.75 feet. By 7 pm on Sunday, the flood level had risen to 15.70 feet, with 15.99 lakh cusecs of water being released into the sea and 9,000 cusecs directed to delta canals.

Currently, the flood is impacting 40 villages in the Konaseema district, submerging many areas inhabited by low-income families. The inundation has caused a severe shortage of fodder for cattle.

According to officials, around 17,000 cattle across 15 mandals have been affected. Farmers are urgently seeking fodder supplies, and officials have

reported that 43 goats and sheep have been lost to the flood. In response, officials plan to purchase 270 metric tons of fodder to assist those in need.