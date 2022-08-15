Flood flow to Srisailam continues to increase amid heavy rains

The flood flow to the Srisailam reservoir is increasing due to the heavy rain in the upper reaches. With this, the 10 gates of Srisailam Dam are being raised by 15 feet and the water is being released downstream.

As much as 4,16,384 cusecs of water is coming to the project while 4,39,596 cusecs of water is being released downstream. The full water level of Srisailam is 885 feet and currently the water ha touched at 884.50 feet.

Water is being released from the project to continue power generation in the right and left hydropower stations of Srisailam project.