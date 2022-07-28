Flood relief measures exemplary, claims Minister CH Venugopala Krishna

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): During the floods, the way the government machinery responded collectively and solved the problems of the people promptly was exemplary, said Minister of Welfare, Information and Cinematography Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna. The compliments expressed by the people during the CM's visit are a proof of the success of the government, he added.

Addressing a press conference at R&B guest house here on Wednesday, the Minister said that the Chief Minister had said that he will visit the field after 10 days and till help is be provided to all.

The officials have worked well under the direction of the CM and solving the victims' problems successfully reflects CM's governance efficiency, he said.

The CM, who first provided financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those died in floods, has now given another Rs 6 lakh. He reminded that CM Jagan has ordered to take necessary permanent measures to strengthen flood banks. MLC Potula Sunitha, MLA Jakkampudi Raja and party leader Chandana Nageshwar participated.