Floods recede at Dowleswaram barrage, first danger warning in force

The flood receded at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district. As a result, the officials of the irrigation department are continuing the first danger warning imposed at the project. The water level at the barrage continues to be at 13.7 feet. 10,500 cusecs of water is being released into the delta canals and 12.80 lakh cusecs of water into the sea.



The heavy rains in the upper reaches is causing the floods in the two Telugu states. The irrigation projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers had overflown for the last couple of weeks. As there is respite for the rains, the floods receded.

However, the rains are expected in Vidharbha and Chattisgarh, the floods to the Godavari and Krishna river would be in spate resulting in the overflow projects. Meanwhile, the Srisailam project is overflowing and the gates have been released to leave the water downstream.