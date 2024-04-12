Flying squad seizes Rs 37 Lakh cash at Adoni

Kurnool/Nandyal: The Adoni police seized Rs 37 lakh unaccounted cash from a person on Thursday. According to police sources, in view of model code in force, the flying squad is intensively conducting searches in all vehicles. As part of it, the squad searched the bag of one Mallikarjuna near Adoni railway station.

The squad was taken aback on detecting Rs 37 lakh in the bag. When they asked to show proofs for carrying such huge amount, Mallikarjuna failed to provide them. The flying squad seized the entire amount and handed it over to the police. The police in turn handed over it to the income tax department after filing a case under relevant sections.

In a similar incident, Nandyal police also seized Rs 5.20 lakh from two persons on Thursday. The police while checking the vehicles checked a motorist. The flying squad detected Rs 5.20 lakh with the two persons. Due to non-production of valid proof, the flying squad teams seized the amount and handed it over to I Town police.

The police after filing a case handed the seized amount over to the income tax officials. A source said that the amount belongs to textile store Chandana Bros. But, due to not having any bills pertaining to the amount, it has been seized.

Police advised the people not to carry huge amounts without possessing valid proofs. The model code of conduct in force and cash beyond Rs 50,000 limit without proof would be seized.