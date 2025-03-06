FM defines ‘Daggubati’ family as achievers’ family

Visakhapatnam: Writing history is not easy at all as it requires a lot of rigour and intent study. Also, it is a tough exercise and hard to receive ready acceptance by all, emphasised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Launching the book ‘The Glimpses of World History’ authored by former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao at GITAM Deemed to be University in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the Union Finance Minister lauded the former minister for condensing various threads of history with complete dedication and involvement.

Through this demanding exercise, Nirmala Sitharaman said, Venkateswara Rao managed to bring out the best without hiding unpleasantness, giving the readers a treasure trove to look up to. “Bringing history in one’s own mother tongue is a very big effort and service to the native language,” the Union Finance Minister stated, underlining that the book doesn’t just offer a glimpse of history but a panoramic view into global history. Defining the ‘Daggubati’ family as an achievers’ family, Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised the need to draw inspiration from them.

Describing Dr. Venkateswara Rao as a unique person in the family, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded his brother-in-law the way he views various aspects, his analytical thinking and how he highlights different perspectives drawn from deep observations. “Even as we both had learnt extensively from former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, it did come as a pleasant surprise to me when I came to know that Venkateswara Rao was writing about history. Apparently, I had my own doubts that prompted me to ask Venkateswara Rao whether he really wrote the world history book?” the Chief Minister said in a lighter vein.

Recalling Venkateswara Rao’s long political journey, Naidu said that if one looks at his life, he was a doctor but never practised medicine. “However, he served as a doctor after becoming a minister. Later, he ventured into filmmaking. As a five-time MLA, a minister and an MP in both the houses, Venkateswara Rao’s past and present set a perfect example of how life has its own twists and turns,” Naidu mentioned, expressing his admiration for a relaxed lifestyle adopted by Venkateswara Rao.