FMA provides meals to petitioners at PGRS

Nellor: After noticing the plight of the petitioners, who throng the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programmes being held at the Police Parade Grounds (PPGs), the police administration has arranged free meals to the petitioners.

It is reportedly said to have as many as 130 against total attendance of 146 on Monday.

On Monday, the petitioners had tamota rice and curd rice, which the same items will cost them Rs 170 in the hotels.

Petitioners throng from distance places like Udayagiri, Seetharamapuram, Atmakur etc and felt happy especially Diabetic patients thanked the police administration of its initiative for setting up such facility.

Generally, PGRS starts 10.30 am and concludes around 2 pm and it is highly impossible for petitioners to rush hotels for food and adding to the woes even Anna Canteens are not near to the offices.

In this circumstances FMF organized by the police administration like a boon especially to the old-aged people suffering from various diseases. One 60-years-old women identified as Momilla Ramanamma of Pannangi village of Seetharamapuram mandal told Hans India that she felt better and relaxed for providing such facility.

"I came all the way to Nellore from 190 Km for submitting my representation in the PGRS. I was necked out by son from the home. The FMF is a boon for people like me as it is hard to get daily bread. Thanks to the police". she said.