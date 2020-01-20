Focus on cleanliness, Collector tells VMC staff in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: District Collector Md Imtiaz on Sunday made a surprise visit to ODA community hall in Rajarajeswaripeta and inspected the cleanliness activities taken up in that area.



The Collector interacted with the residents of that locality and enquired about the measures taken for cleanliness and hygiene by the department. He made a note of the complaints from the local residents and instructed the VMC officials to take appropriate measures to improve cleanliness and hygiene activities in the area as part of Swachh Survekshan cleanliness drive.

He appealed to all the denizens to feel the responsibility to transform the city into clean and green city.