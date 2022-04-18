Focus on drinking water needs of city: Mayor

Nellore: Mayor P Sravanthi and Commissioner M Jahnavi on Monday said they are coordinating with all wings to overcome water shortage problem in the city in view of summer. Addressing an emergency council meet held at the Corporation premises in the city, the Mayor said the meeting discussed threadbare about the drinking water and sanitation problems.

Corporators of various divisions expressed their opinion that water from MGR Sangam Barrage should be released for city needs considering the need. They also suggested removing silt from the side drains immediately and it helps to prevent breeding of mosquito population.

They also said canals should be cleaned, sprayed bleaching and use fogging machines for controlling the vector population. The Mayor and Commissioner directed the officials to visit various divisions in the city along with corporators to understand the problems in the water supply.

Both drinking water and drainage pipelines shouldn't be connected anywhere giving no chance for contamination of drinking water and asked the officials to observe such instances, they said.