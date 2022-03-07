Focus on holy places development

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Sunday asked the newly nominated trust board members of temples to focus on development of holy places as they got opportunity to serve them.

Inspecting Venkatachalam mandal, Kakani said Chief Minister nominated 50 pc of posts of temple trust boards from SC/ST/BC communities and of them 50 pc are women. Kakani asked them to check all ways for enhancing revenue of temples giving no scope for corruption.

He said many families in the constituency were eking out their livelihood on fishing and SC/ST families will be benefited if seed is released into major water bodies. The MLA said members of SC/ST fishing cooperative societies were getting fish seed at 60 per cent subsidy and outlets have been started close to Sachivalayam offices for easy access to seafood.

He said the government is committed to welfare of constituency and asked the people to bring local issues to his notice for immediate resolution.