Focus on middleclass, BJP manifesto panel told

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari urged the party election manifesto committee to prepare the manifesto keeping in view of the aspirations of middleclass people and aiming at the development of the state.

Purandeswari conducted the maiden meeting of election manifesto committee at the state party office here on Thursday.

She said the BJP manifesto should focus on administrative reforms, creation of wealth, protection of women, girls and Dalits and employment generation. She asked the committee to tour AP extensively before its next meeting scheduled on February 20. The manifesto committee members Lanka Dinakar, Paka Satyanarayana, R Gopi and others held discussions for four hours.

The manifesto committee meeting was held against the backdrop of hectic talks between the TDP and BJP top leaders on the prospects of alliance to contest ensuing general elections. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu met home minister Amit Shah in Delhi and the two leaders reportedly discussed various political issues related to the ensuing elections.