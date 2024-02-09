Live
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
- Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam padayatra held in Kovuru
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Introduces 'One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme' To Address Billing Issues
Just In
Focus on middleclass, BJP manifesto panel told
Party state chief Purandeswari asks manifesto committee to tour the state widely before its next meeting on Feb 20
Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari urged the party election manifesto committee to prepare the manifesto keeping in view of the aspirations of middleclass people and aiming at the development of the state.
Purandeswari conducted the maiden meeting of election manifesto committee at the state party office here on Thursday.
She said the BJP manifesto should focus on administrative reforms, creation of wealth, protection of women, girls and Dalits and employment generation. She asked the committee to tour AP extensively before its next meeting scheduled on February 20. The manifesto committee members Lanka Dinakar, Paka Satyanarayana, R Gopi and others held discussions for four hours.
The manifesto committee meeting was held against the backdrop of hectic talks between the TDP and BJP top leaders on the prospects of alliance to contest ensuing general elections. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu met home minister Amit Shah in Delhi and the two leaders reportedly discussed various political issues related to the ensuing elections.