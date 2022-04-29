Focus on normal deliveries in hospitals: Joint Secretary

Nellore: Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Dr P Ashok Babu urged the medical officers to take measures to improve the health of mother and child to contain the infant mortality rate.

He inspected the Government General Hospital in Nellore along with District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu on Thursday. He inspected the Newborn ICU, Gynaecolog, and Labour rooms and verified the records before holding a meeting with medical officers on the services they are offering.

Expressing concern over the increase in the number of cesarean cases, he underlined the need to create awareness among women on the benefits of normal deliveries. Dr Ashok Babu also watched a powerpoint presentation given by the Medical and Health department on the services being offered by their wing. Collector Chakradhar Babu said the administration has recruited additional medical and para medical staff in government hospitals to treat Covid patients.