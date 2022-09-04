Focus on Padmavati Children's hospital: Special CS to TTD officials

Tirupati: Former TTD EO and Special Chief Secretary in CMO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy on Saturday advised TTD officials to focus on the construction works of Sri Padmavati Children's Super Specialty Hospital and also appreciated TTD for complete implementation of e-Mbook app.

Virtually addressing a review meeting from his Tadepalli office with TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy and other senior officials, Jawahar Reddy exhorted officials to take up hospital construction works including fund raising and project progress etc. on war footing. Among others, he lauded the 615 heart surgeries at Children's Hospital, cleft lip and palate surgeries for children at BIRRD hospital, developing artificial limbs production at BIRRD, improving medical

services in SVIMS, beautification of Anjaneya birthplace locations at Akashaganga and completion of Museum in Tirumala within 18 months etc.

He also reviewed precautionary steps to avert landslides on Ghat roads during heavy rains, complete the Srivari temple at Jammu and Sri Padmavati temple at Chennai ahead of schedule, healthcards with perfect health profiles of all TTD employees and EHS fund for safeguarding employees' health.

Dr Reddy lauded "Adivo... Alladivo" devotional music competition on SVBC and suggested to come out with more such programmes and expressed immense satisfaction over the growing demand for agarbathis and Panchagavya products and need to set up second unit to cope with the increased sales. EO Dharma Reddy explained the steps being taken out for promoting energy meters in rest houses, feed mixing plant in Goshalas, promoting nodal goshalas in state, fertility campaign for desi breeds, electric buses and steps taken for begetting NAC recognition for TTD educational institutions. TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, FA& CAO Balaji, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and other HODs were also present.