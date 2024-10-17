  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Focus on reducing maternal and infant mortality: DC

Focus on reducing maternal and infant mortality: DC
District Collector Kumar Deepak emphasized the need for special attention to control maternal and infant mortality in the district.

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak emphasized the need for special attention to control maternal and infant mortality in the district. On Wednesday, he conducted a review meeting at the District Collector’s chamber in the Integrated District Offices Complex, Naspur.

During the meeting, the Collector stressed that officials should work in coordination to completely curb maternal and infant mortality rates in the district. He mentioned that the government is implementing several initiatives for the welfare of women and children. Awareness programme are being organized to encourage pregnant women to register their details at Anganwadi centers, government hospitals, and primary health centers to receive necessary medical checkups and medicines.

Additionally, he called for the appointment of technical staff to perform 2D echo tests for pregnant women during emergencies and emphasized the need for special attention to underweight newborns. The Collector also urged officials to ensure 100% completion of the vaccination process for children.

