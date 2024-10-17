Live
- BJP neta condemns attacks on temples
- CM warns of serious action on ganja, drug peddlers
- State braces to face cyclone
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 17 October, 2024
- Rivals within the party submit complaint against Konda Surekha
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges today, check the rates on 17 October, 2024
- IT Minister Sridhar Babu urges Centre for semiconductor plants in TG
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges today, check the rates on 17 October, 2024
- Uttam orders fast-tracking of SLBC tunnel works
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges today, check the rates on 17 October, 2024
Just In
Focus on reducing maternal and infant mortality: DC
District Collector Kumar Deepak emphasized the need for special attention to control maternal and infant mortality in the district.
Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak emphasized the need for special attention to control maternal and infant mortality in the district. On Wednesday, he conducted a review meeting at the District Collector’s chamber in the Integrated District Offices Complex, Naspur.
During the meeting, the Collector stressed that officials should work in coordination to completely curb maternal and infant mortality rates in the district. He mentioned that the government is implementing several initiatives for the welfare of women and children. Awareness programme are being organized to encourage pregnant women to register their details at Anganwadi centers, government hospitals, and primary health centers to receive necessary medical checkups and medicines.
Additionally, he called for the appointment of technical staff to perform 2D echo tests for pregnant women during emergencies and emphasized the need for special attention to underweight newborns. The Collector also urged officials to ensure 100% completion of the vaccination process for children.