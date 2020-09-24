Focus on revenue generation, Minister Anil Kumar Yadav tells revenue staff

Nellore: Minister for water resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav asked the revenue employees of civic body to focus on collecting property taxes for taking up development activities and to improve infrastructure facilities for residents. He along with the Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar held a review meeting with the officials on Wednesday and reviewed about development projects and revenue resources to the Corporation.



Speaking on the occasion, Anil Kumar said the corporation was yet to get due to the tune of Rs 72 crore from various sources and the staff members have to focus on collecting them swiftly. The Corporation has been incurring a loss up to Rs.60 crore by 2019, said the Minister and added the civic body had to clear electric bills of Rs 15 crore.

"The civic body is yet to receive dues from the government offices and we have instructed the civic staff to collect dues. Corporation has still to pay the pending electricity bills. We are going to review the situation every month for revenue generation for providing quality services to denizens," he said. He added they were planning to allocate duties to ward secretaries and admitted the civic body hasn't been getting adequate revenues from people.