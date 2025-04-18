Live
Focus on safety of construction workers, officials told
AP CRDA Commissioner and Guntur District Special Officer K Kanna Babu emphasised the importance of coordination among officials in light of the ongoing development works in Amaravati, the state capital.
Guntur: AP CRDA Commissioner and Guntur District Special Officer K Kanna Babu emphasised the importance of coordination among officials in light of the ongoing development works in Amaravati, the state capital.
He addressed a meeting at the Collectorate on Thursday, which was attended by district collector S Nagalakshmi and Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu. Speaking at the meeting, Kanna Babu said that thousands of construction workers come to Amaravati for employment.
He also said that the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Amaravati has been upgraded to a thirty-bed hospital. He urged officials to ensure that children of building construction workers are admitted to schools and Anganwadis.
Collector S Nagalakshmi instructed police officials to take precautions against any untoward incidents, considering the large number of construction projects in Amaravati. She also directed officials to enhance sanitation in the areas where the construction work is taking place.
Joint collector A Bhargav Teja and district revenue officer Khajavali were present.