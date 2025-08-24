Focus on sanitation in villages: Collector

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha emphasized the need to accord special attention to sanitation in rural areas, stating that cleanliness of surroundings is a shared responsibility of all citizens.

He was speaking on Saturday after participating in a “Monsoon Hygiene” rally held from Nagalapuram outskirts to the Sunkulamma Temple as part of the Swarnandhra–Swachh Andhra initiative.

The Collector also planted saplings on the temple premises and addressed a public gathering. The Collector explained that the month-long programme is being conducted with the theme “Monsoon Hygiene” to create awareness about seasonal health risks. He cautioned that stagnant water in drains, pits, ponds, and discarded tires often becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to diseases like dengue and malaria. To prevent such outbreaks, he directed officials to ensure regular water clearance, spraying, fogging, and the use of oil balls.

He further stressed the importance of daily garbage collection from households and cleaning of drains, adding that public participation alongside government efforts is crucial to keeping villages clean.Urging citizens to cooperate, the Collector appealed to residents to use dustbins at home and in public places instead of littering on the streets. He noted that sanitation workers clean roads in the mornings, but throwing cups and other waste indiscriminately makes the surroundings dirty again.

He also instructed officials to ensure water tanks are cleaned and chlorinated once every 15 days, with engineering assistants and panchayat secretaries monitoring the process. Appreciating Nagalapuram Gram Panchayat for achieving nearly 80% participation in door-to-door waste collection, he congratulated the staff and asked them to continue the good work.

The Collector also directed officials to send proposals for CC roads where they are lacking, install streetlights in uncovered areas, and resolve any drinking water issues.