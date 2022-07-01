Focus on speedy completion of RBKs, VSes: Principal Secy Gopal Krishna Dwivedi

Tirupati: The construction of Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs), Village Secretariats, Village Health Clinics and Digital Libraries moving on at a snail's pace in Tirupati district.

Of the 440 RBKs proposed in the district, only 138 were completed (31 percent) while it was better in the case of construction of Village Secretariats with 283 completed against 484 (58 percent) were proposed in the villages in the district. Regarding Village Health Clinics (VHC), only 76 (about 20 percent) were completed against 388 proposed in the district and interestingly not even a single digital library was completed so far in the district.

This was disclosed by District Collector Venkataramana Reddy at a video conference conducted by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi on Thursday with district collector so as to expedite the construction of buildings. The collector informed that efforts were on for the completion of works related to 'YSR Jalakala' for improving water availability. Rural Development Commissioner Kona Sasidhar, who was also with Dwivedi in the video conference, which also covered NREGS, Jagananna Swachh Sankalpam, health and sanitation programmes.

YSRCP after coming to power introduced village and ward secretariats to take the administration nearer to the people and took up construction of secretariat buildings for housing the secretariats. Similarly, the government took up construction of RBKs to extend the services required for farmers for their benefit and also VHC for strengthening healthcare in rural areas but for various reasons the construction of buildings moving slowly.

Against the backdrop, Dwivedi called for the special focus of the collector to expedite the works and also complete the land acquisition to take up construction of these buildings. The Collector assured that renewed efforts would be made for early completion of construction of all the buildings proposed for effective implementation of government welfare schemes. Panchayat Raj department (Engineering) senior official Sankar Narayana, District Water Management Agency) project director Sankara Prasad and District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Rupendranath Reddy were present in the video conference.