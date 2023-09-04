Focus on value-based education, teachers told

Guntur: MLC KS Lakshmana Rao stressed on the need to teach value-based education to students to motivate them to walk on the right path.

He addressed a meeting held at AC College here on Sunday on the occasion of Teachers Day celebrations held under the aegis of Rashtra Samaikya Private Lecturer and Teachers Organisation.

The MLC said the future of the country will be moulded in the classroom and it is the responsibility of the teachers to mould the students as good citizens.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy said teachers play a key role in shaping students into useful citizens and teachers will influence the students. He recalled the steps taken by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to improve quality of education and facilities in the schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. He remembered the welfare schemes introduced by the YSRCP government for the benefit of poor students. He urged the eligible to avail the benefits of welfare schemes. Later, they felicitated 45 best teachers including Kanna Master.

Rastra Samaikya Private Lecturer and Teachers Organisation founder president Dr P Nagaiah, State president M Suresh, its vice-president D Ramesh were present.