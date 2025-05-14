FOGSI’s ‘Waves 2025’ to focus on women’s health, wellness

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on the theme ‘sailing into the future of women’s health and wellness’, the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) is organising a conference ‘Waves 2025-FOGSI presidential conference’ in Visakhapatnam.

The two-day event, commencing on May 17, will see renowned gynaecologists, health experts, medical students and researchers from across the country sharing insights into women’s health and wellness.

Over the course of these two days, various sessions will be conducted on crucial topics such as advanced laparoscopic surgeries, ultrasound in infertility, pregnancy management techniques, emergency obstetric care, challenges in hormonal therapy, and women’s rehabilitative health.

Organised under the chairpersonship of Dr Subbaraju and Dr T Radha and Dr Padmavathi Naidu, president of the OG Society, the event aims to serve as an effective platform for knowledge exchange among medical professionals.

Doctors from Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country are attending the conference.

As part of the presidential oration, Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar will talk about clinical crossroads-real stories from reproduction to recovery, while Dr N Palaniappan to speak about induction of labour, use, misuse and abuse as part of the vice-presidential oration. Dr Ananth Karumanchi from Los Angeles, USA will brief about pathophysiology of Preeclampsia as part of the Dr GRK Raju oration. The inaugural ceremony will be held on May 17th at 5:30 pm at Radisson Blu in the city and Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu is scheduled to take part as chief guest.