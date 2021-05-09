Follow doctors not social media: A recovered patient

Nellore: Pidugu Sridhar Babu, known as Chanti, 43, is a subordinate staff member working in the main branch of the Indian Bank in the city and as part of his job, he has to interact with staff members, customers, and others. He does not know who the carrier was but one evening as he reached home, he felt fever, body aches, headache , and vomiting. He tried some medicines he has purchased across the counter on April 12 but they were of no help to him. He, then, visited a testing center in the city and the result said was positive. Not just he, his wife Sowjanya, 38, also tested positive. Meanwhile, he got a CT scan which revealed that his lungs were also affected. HRCT score of the scan indicated 15 for him and 12 for his wife as moderate infection. Both of them later got admitted to the Government General Hospital and he was put on oxygen after initial hiccups in getting a bed. He said he was given 5 doses of Remdesivir. The couple were asked to stay at home for another ten days. He said the negligence during the initial days made the situation complicated and suggested people take medical assistance at the earliest. If they find any symptoms of covid-19. He said this had taught them that they should not believe mushrooming suggestions on YouTube, remain positive in outlook and seek timely medical help not just for COVID but for any symptoms they notice.