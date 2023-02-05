Follow healthy lifestyle to reduce cancer risk: Collector Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu called upon the people to be aware of cancer and maintain a healthy lifestyle by undergoing regular medical check-ups along with observing good dieting habits. Participating in a rally from the GGH to the Current Office Centre on Saturday organised to mark the International Cancer Day, the Collector said that people should have good eating habits and undergo regular medical check-ups from time to time so that they do not get infected with cancer. He said the diagnosis of cancer at an early stage helps in curing it and added the number of cancer patients were increasing every year due to smoking, consumption of tobacco products, alcohol consumption and unhealthy eating habits. Chakradhar Babu said the state government was laying special focus on the prevention of cancer by providing cancer treatment to the common people by including it in the Aarogyasri scheme.

He said the GGH was providing better treatment to people with all the infrastructure and advanced medical equipment and people should use them properly. The Collector said that all kinds of medical tests and treatments related to cancer are being provided at the Cancer Hospital run exclusively by the Indian Red Cross in the district with the help of many donors.

Recently, he said, cancer medical devices worth Rs 12 crore were inaugurated by the Governor. District Medical & Health Officer Dr M Penchalaiah, GGH Superintendent GGH Dr Siddha Naik, doctors, medical staff, medical students and others were present.