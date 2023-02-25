Follow norms strictly for safety of civic workers: Civic chief

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner D Haritha said that the guidelines laid down by the Central government as part of the implementation of Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge scheme will ensure protection to municipal and corporation workers and asked the officials to strictly implement the rules.

The commissioner along with officials of engineering department on Friday inspected the sanitation maintenance works being carried out across the city with the help of advanced machines through underground drain workers and desledging operations.

Haritha inspected the use of unmanned sophisticated machines like Bandikoot and Jetting Machines to clean the frozen manholes at the local Mulumudi Bus Stand Junction and Ramamurthy Nagar areas. Later, she visited the Fecal Sludge Treatment plant set up at the underground drying station at Haranathapuram and inspected the sewage treatment process.

She also visited the command control centre near the Chinna Bazaar market and enquired about the procedures of the staff. The Commissioner examined the comprehensive information system of sanitation management works along with the various services being provided to the people through the command control centre.

Speaking on the occasion, she said all sanitation workers should be made to compulsorily use uniforms, gloves, helmets, shoes and masks provided by the municipal corporation and they should be sensitised to prevent accidents. She suggested that only machines should be used for cleaning the manholes as part of the underground drain works. Haritha instructed the officials to follow all the safety norms suggested by the government and work towards achieving the best rank in the Swachh Sarvekshan survey. Municipal SE Sampath Kumar, EE Chandraiah and AE Madhavi participated in the programme.



