Follow traffic rules to prevent accidents

Vijayawada: NTR District Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Shaik Shareen Begum called upon people, especially students and youth, to strictly follow traffic rules to prevent road accidents. She stressed that two-wheeler riders must compulsorily wear helmets, while four-wheeler drivers should always use seatbelts for their safety.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of the Vikas Group of Institutions (VGTN), located at Nunna near Vijayawada, under the NTR District Police Commissionerate, organised a Road Safety Awareness Programme on the college campus on Saturday.

As part of the programme, Vikas Group of Institutions’ principals, faculty members, NSS programme officers and students attended in large numbers and took a road safety pledge, reaffirming their commitment to follow traffic regulations and contribute towards reducing accidents.

Participating as the chief guest, Traffic DCP Shareen Begum cautioned that drunk driving, over-speeding and using mobile phones while driving are highly dangerous and can prove fatal.

She urged students to become responsible road users and said they should act as road safety ambassadors by spreading awareness in their families and neighbourhoods.

Presiding over the programme, Vikas Group of Institutions Secretary and Correspondent Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy said that awareness among youth on road safety can bring positive change in society. He encouraged students to follow traffic discipline and motivate others to adopt safe driving habits.