Food safety officer in ACB net

Vijayawada : Eluru district food safety officer (FSO) D Venkata Kavya was trapped by the ACB officials while accepting bribe from a petty trader in Eluru.

According to the ACB, Venkata Kavya has demanded Rs 20,000 bribe from a Goli Soda trader Namburi Sai Sundar of Katlapudi village in Eluru mandal.

She has alleged that he was selling adulterated Goli Soda and she would book a case against him. The trader Sai Sundar refused to give bribe of Rs 20,000 to the food of-ficer. But, Kavya insisted that the trader must give the bribe or otherwise she would book a case.

Later, Sai Sundar went to the ACB office in Eluru and lodged a complaint. He later visited the food safety officer’s office and gave the bribe amount of Rs 20,000 to the office attender P Pullarao.

As per the instructions of officer Kavya, the attender Pullarao took the money on Tuesday night at her office.

The ACB officials immediately caught both officer and attender for accepting the bribe. Interestingly, the attender too collected Rs 2,000 from the Goli Soda trader Sai Sundar. They were produced in the ACB special court in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.

The ACB has ap-pealed to the people to lodge complaint to the toll free phone number if government employees or officials demand bribes.