Foodgrains worth Rs 1.6K crore procured in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh civil supplies commissioner Kona Sasidhar said food grains worth 1,637 crore have been procured until now and noted that Rs 200 crore funds will be paid to farmers from Saturday.

Explaining the delay in paying farmers, Sasidhar on Friday said the Centre releases funds prior to grain procurement season which has been delayed this year, leading to farmers not receiving the funds.

"Even then, the civil supplies department managed Rs 1,637 crore from the state government to pay the farmers," said the commissioner.

He said that the Centre has to release Rs 3,299 crore, out of which Rs 1,200 crore would be given to the state on Monday for the first quarter of 2021 - 22.

Considering the paucity of funds, Sasidhar said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 500 crore to avoid hardships to farmers, out of which Rs 300 crore were paid to them recently.

Even 21 days after selling food grains, he said Rs 1,619 crore are due for farmers which will be cleared after receiving funds from the Centre.

Sasidhar said dues amounting to Rs 996 crore from the past government will also be paid to farmers and food grains procurement will be taken forward.