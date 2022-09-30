Forest dept to launch 'Dasa Theertha Mala Darshan' soon

Tirupati: The Forest department is readying to launch 'Dasa Theertha Mala Darshan' facilitating spiritual enthusiasts and naturel lovers to visit the 10 holy Theerthams located in Seshachalam forests in and around Tirumala. On the direction of Minister for Forests, Environment and Power Dr Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, the Chief Conservator of Forests Nageswara Rao on Thursday held a meeting to finalise a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on "Dasa Theertha Mala Darshan in Seshachalam hill ranges, in Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

This project aims to permit nature as well spiritual enthusiasts on specific dates to visit the holy places as a preliminary exercise to the novel initiative. Nature lovers and spiritual enthusiasts including social activists MRC Reddy, literate Bhuman, well known trekker BV Ramana, B Balu and an administrator P Ramachandra Reddy have participated in the meeting and presented about the significance of Theerthams, stressing on the Forest department to take up the project to provide an opportunity to people the darshan of holy theertham most of which are remaining not ventured though people are keen visiting for want of facilities to reach them safely.

Rao, who presided over the meeting, said detailed project report ( DPR) will be finalised within a month to develop scientific, spiritual and biodiversity visits to the 10 identified Theerthams on every pournami (fullmoon day considered holy by Hindus). After the approval from the state government, he said the programme will be launched by the end of this year. The 10 theerthams covered under the project include Sesha Theertham, Thumburu Theertham, Ramakrishna Theertham, Kumaradhara, Chakra Theertham, Yudhagala Theertham, Pasupu Dhara, Namala Gavi/Ghanta Mandapam, Punarjanma vimochana/Jabali theertham and Gundalakona /Talakona.

In this connection, the CCF said an elephant safari was also proposed and the Forest department would soon invite voluntary adivi seva and bird watching facilities.