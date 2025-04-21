Live
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan expresses condolences on the death of Pope Francis
Highlights
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressed his deep condolences on the passing of Pope Francis. Describing the Pope as a true humanitarian, Jagan stated that the world has lost a great moral voice who stood as a symbol of peace and compassion.
In a heartfelt message, Jagan praised Pope Francis for his unwavering commitment to global harmony and his advocacy for the poor and marginalised. “Pope Francis was a true humanitarian,” he said. “He was an international voice for peace and compassion.”
Jagan also extended his sympathies to the global Christian community, acknowledging the immense influence Pope Francis had across nations and faiths.
