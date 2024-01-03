Former Chittoor Municipal chairman joins YSRCP

Former municipal chairman of Chittoor, Sarla Meri Fanny, along with her husband, has joined the YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party).

They were welcomed into the party by RTC Vice Chairman Vijayananda Reddy in Chittoor, who presented them with party scarves.

Sarla and her husband expressed their support for the YCP and vowed to help the party in the upcoming elections. The event saw the participation of various party leaders, activists, and other individuals.

