‘Greenman’ transforms rocky landscape into thriving forest

Berhampur: What was once a lifeless expanse of stones and rock fragments has today blossomed into a vibrant village forest, bearing testimony to the power of vision, perseverance and selfless service. A 25-acre patch of barren government land nestled between Pitatali and Madhabandha villages in Ganjam district, around 30 km from Berhampur, has been transformed into a flourishing green cover within nine years, thanks to the relentless efforts of the Greenman of Odisha, Sudhir Rout.

Dominated by rocky, infertile soil, the land was deemed unsuitable for conventional agriculture. Yet, nature has reclaimed it through human resolve. Today, mango trees planted in 2016 stand laden with flowers, while 22 varieties of trees, including amla, neem, red sandalwood, banyan, peepal and karanja, have taken deep roots, creating a thriving village forest none could have imagined earlier.

The transformation began in 2016 after Sudhir Rout patiently convinced nearby villagers through a series of discussions, highlighting the long-term benefits of a community forest. He personally procured nearly 10,000 saplings of different species, including 200 mango and 200 jackfruit plants, mostly from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Planting them, however, was an uphill task. The rocky terrain had no grass, pits were nearly impossible to dig, and labourers demanded Rs100 per pit due to the extreme hardness of the land. Ultimately, a JCB machine was deployed to excavate pits, fertile soil was brought from nearby farms, and the saplings were nurtured with extraordinary care. For five years, two watchers were engaged to protect the forest, each paid a monthly emolument of Rs 5,000. Regular watering, especially during harsh summers, and constant monitoring ensured survival against grazing by goats and damage by miscreants. Despite all odds, nearly 7,000 saplings have survived, though the jackfruit trees could not endure the unsuitable soil conditions.

“All this cost me more than Rs14 lakh,” said Sudhir Rout, who funded the entire initiative from his own pocket without expecting any return. Standing amid mango trees now in full bloom, he spoke with emotion: “I am ecstatic to see mango trees planted on a rugged barren land now laden with flowers. Mango blossoms symbolise new beginnings and hope. A decade of honest work has finally borne fruit. It is heartening for both the villagers and me to witness this transformation.”

For Sudhir Rout, the reward lies not in recognition or money but in the smiles of villagers who will reap the ecological and social benefits of this forest for generations.

“I am the happiest man in the world to see the villagers enjoy the fruits of this forest,” he said, his eyes sparkling with quiet pride.

From stones to saplings, from barrenness to bloom, this village forest stands as a testimony to one man’s green dream and how sheer determination can overcome the most unforgiving terrain.