Former congress MP Harsha Kumar tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus is taking the toll in Andhra Pradesh with an increasing number of positive cases and deaths day by day. Meanwhile, many politicians have already fallen victim to the epidemic. Corona has infected everyone from ministers to MLAs. Some of them are being treated in hospitals while others are in home isolation.

Recently, former East Godavari district Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar diagnosed with coronavirus. He was recently tested positive for coronavirus. Along with Harsha Kumar, his daughters in law and grand-daughter also tested positive for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh touched 2.89 lakh on Sunday with 8,012 fresh cases. With 88 fresh casualties, the overall coronavirus toll climbed to 2,650, according to the latest bulletin. It said 10,117 patients had recovered from the viral infection on Sunday. The State now has 85,945 active coronavirus cases after 2.01 lakh patients had recovered so far.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of 981 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by West Godavari 893 and East Godavari 875. East Godavari crossed the 40,000 mark in the overall number of cases, the top in the State.