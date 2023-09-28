Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir offers prayers at Tirumala, says Team India will win World Cup 2023

Former cricketer of Team India and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir recently visited Tirumala. He paid a visit to Lord Tirumala and actively participated in the morning service. After the darshan, Vedic scholars in the mandapam of the Ranganayakas of the temple offered Vedic blessings to Gambhir.



The temple authorities honoured him with relics and presented him with Tirtha Prasad, a holy offering. Many cricket fans were thrilled to take selfies with Gambhir, and he expressed his delight at the wonderful darshan of Srivari.

Gambhir also shared his belief that India has a good chance of winning the upcoming Cricket World Cup tournament. He expressed hope that with the prayers of the 1.4 billion Indians, India will emerge as the victorious team in the World Cup.

The ODI World Cup is scheduled to commence next month in India, with the first match between England and New Zealand to be held in Ahmedabad. India's first match will be against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. Currently, Team India holds the top position in the ODI rankings.