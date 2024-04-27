Dressing well is self-respect, not self-importance: Suniel Shetty

Renowned Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently graced the set of the reality show 'Dance Deewane', not just as a co-judge alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene but also as a beacon of sartorial elegance. The 62-year-old actor turned heads with his impeccable fashion sense, donning a sophisticated ivory suit that accentuated his dashing salt-and-pepper look.

In a recent Instagram post, Shetty shared a reel showcasing his outfit, accompanied by a profound message: "Dressing well isn't self-importance. It's self-respect." With these words, the actor emphasized the importance of style as a reflection of one's self-esteem rather than mere vanity.

Shetty's timeless charm and suave demeanor have long been admired in the film industry. His choice of attire for 'Dance Deewane' not only exuded confidence but also underscored his belief in the significance of presenting oneself with dignity and grace.

Beyond his fashion statement, Shetty's presence on the reality show highlights his enduring popularity and influence in the entertainment industry. As a seasoned actor with a career spanning decades, he continues to captivate audiences with his talent and charisma.

While Shetty's fashion mantra resonates with many, his impact extends beyond the realm of style. On the film front, the actor is gearing up for his role in 'Welcome to the Jungle', the highly anticipated third instalment of the 'Welcome' franchise.

Scheduled for release during Christmas 2024, 'Welcome to the Jungle' boasts an ensemble cast featuring industry stalwarts such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Jacqueliene Fernandez. The film promises to deliver the same blend of comedy, drama, and entertainment that characterized its predecessors.

The 'Welcome' franchise, known for its rib-tickling humor and star-studded cast, has enjoyed immense success since its inception. The first instalment, released in 2007, was a box-office hit, paving the way for a sequel titled 'Welcome Back' in 2015.

With Suniel Shetty's sage advice on fashion and his upcoming cinematic venture, the actor continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of entertainment, proving that style and substance go hand in hand. As fans eagerly await the release of 'Welcome to the Jungle', Shetty's words serve as a reminder that true elegance lies in self-respect, not self-importance.