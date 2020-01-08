Former CS IYR Krishna Rao floats an idea to reduce the distance between Rayalaseema and Visakhapatnam

Ever since the announcement of Visakhapatnam as executive capital, there is an argument that Rayalaseema will be alienated due to its long-distance from Visakhapatnam. While the opposition parties are strongly supporting the argument, the former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh and the BJP leaders, IYR Krishna Rao is defending it.

He said that Rayalaseema is not a far distance from Visakhapatnam provided the government has to take steps for making the transportation easy. "If we can reach the destination with night travel, the distance is not too high. This is why Hyderabad is not considered as a far distance in United Andhra Pradesh, " Krishna Rao asserted.

The government should focus on two projects to reduce the distance from Rayalaseema to Visakhapatnam by completing Guntur-Nandyal double line railroad and Anantapur-Vijayawada Expressway.

Krishnarao who had suggested that the legislative and executive centre to be at one place opined that three capitals proposal is not fair. However, he believed that Vizag has the potential to develop on par with Hyderabad.

Krishna Rao stated that the infrastructure needed for the capital could be built at a cost of less than a thousand crores globally instead of spending crores of funds at one place. He opined that investing crores of rupees in Amaravati is a waste of money as it would take a anhundred years to develop Amaravati.

He advised the government to build a capital, which would be suitable for all stakeholders.