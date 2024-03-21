Former Janasena leader, Makineedi Seshu Kumari joins YSRCP

Former Janasena leader, Makineedi Seshukumari, officially joined the YSR Congress party in a ceremony at the Chief Minister's Camp office, where she was welcomed by Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Seshukumari, who previously served as the in-charge of Janasena in Pithapuram, contested from the Pithapuram assembly constituency in the 2019 elections.

The event was attended by YSRCP Regional Coordinator PV Mithun Reddy and Pithapuram YSRCP Assembly Constituency Coordinator Vanga Geetha. The move marks a significant shift in Seshukumari's political allegiance and signals her support for the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh.



The Chief Minister expressed his pleasure at Seshukumari's decision to join the YSR Congress party and welcomed her into the fold. This development is expected to have implications for the political landscape in the region, as Seshukumari brings her experience and influence to her new party.