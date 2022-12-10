Former JD of CBI to contest again in 2024 polls

Visakhapatnam: Former Joint Director (JD) of CBI VV Lakshminarayana said he will contest from Visakhapatnam again in 2024 polls. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he said he will contest as a Member of Parliament. However, he clarified that he has not yet decided on which party he would contest from. He mentioned that he would move the party that suits his ideology. The former JD expressed confidence that he is ready to contest even as an independent candidate from Visakhapatnam. He recalled that Tenneti Viswanadham also contested as an independent candidate and won in the election. He mentioned that the people of Visakhapatnam had supported him in the last elections and lakhs of people voted for him.

Further, the former JD stated that based on the request of the unemployed youths preparing for competitive exams, he would extend support for free training to about 1,000 candidates. While visiting various districts in the state, he noticed that those preparing for the SI/constable jobs were unable to opt for coaching due to poor financial conditions. According to their request, Lakshminarayana said he would provide free training and extend cooperation to the faculty of IACE Coaching Institute, which is renowned for training the candidates for competitive exams.

Coaching will be facilitated in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and two major cities of Telugu states, he added. Institution representative Vinay Kumar Reddy said the written exam would be conducted in 38 centres in Telugu states from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on Sunday and up to 45,000 have already registered for the exam. Of them, 1,000 youths will be selected on merit basis and coaching will be given both online as well as offline, he added. Vinay Kumar Reddy mentioned that there is an opportunity to register for the candidates till December 10. Interested ones can send a message to 7093651037 WhatsApp number. JD Foundation convener D Priyanka, coordinator Jagan Murari, AP Unemployment JAC state president S Hemanth Kumar participated in the conference.