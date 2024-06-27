Former Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy Shifted to Nellore Central Jail

Former Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was arrested by police and taken to the Nellore Central Jail after being produced before the Macherla Junior Civil Judge. The arrest was made in connection with four cases of destruction of EVMs and intimidation of voters. While bail was granted in two cases, Pinnelli was remanded for 14 days in connection with the other two cases.

Heavy security was deployed as police moved Pinnelli from Narasaraopet SP office to Nellore Central Jail. The former YCP legislator has been a involved in political turmoil in Macherla.

Pinnelli's petitions for anticipatory bail in these cases were rejected by the High Court, leading to his swift arrest by police. A total of 14 cases, including three cases of attempted murder, have been registered against him on polling day and thereafter.