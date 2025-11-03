Former minister Jogi Ramesh arrested in spurious liquor case

VIjayawada: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh was arrested on Sunday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the spurious liquor case. Officials said the arrest followed the statement of prime accused Janardhan Rao, who reportedly told investigators that he manufactured adulterated liquor under Ramesh’s instructions.

SIT officials took Jogi Ramesh into custody from his Ibrahimpatnam residence early in the morning and shifted him to the excise office for questioning. His close aide Arepalli Ramu was also arrested in connection with the same case. During the arrest, tension prevailed near Ramesh’s residence as YSRCP supporters clashed with police, raising slogans against the government.

According to investigators, Janardhan Rao told SIT officials that Ramesh had promised financial support for the liquor operation but later distanced himself. The SIT has been conducting searches at multiple locations linked to the case. Excise officials, led by assistant superintendent Rama Shiva, also carried out inspections at Ramesh’s residence before his arrest.

Reacting sharply, Jogi Ramesh called the arrest illegal and politically motivated. He claimed he had “no role whatsoever” in the case and accused the State government of deriving demonic pleasure from targeting opposition leaders. He vowed to fight the case legally, adding that despite repeatedly asserting his innocence, he was arrested unjustly.

Ramesh’s son Rajiv condemned the arrest, alleging political vendetta. He demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and minister Nara Lokesh hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if they were truly sincere.