Former Minister Narayana offers prayers at Nawabpet Shiva Temple in Nellore

Former Minister Ponguru Narayana performed special prayers at the Nawabpet Shiva Temple in Nellore Nagar Constituency. He was given a warm welcome by TDP ranks and Ayyappa swamys when he arrived at the temple. Many leaders and workers of the Telugu Desam Party also wore Ayyappa Swamy's mala and initiated Deeksha before going to Sabarimala and inviting former minister Narayana.

During the prayers, Narayana honoured Ayyappa Swami and wished for his grace to always be present. He also instructed everyone to ensure the smooth running of the entire Sabarimala Yatra. After performing special pujas to the Swami and Ammavars in the Shiva temple and receiving blessings from Vedic scholars, Narayana warmly greeted devotees at the temple.

On this occasion, Narayana expressed his wish for Lord Shiva's grace to always be with everyone. He congratulated all the participants for completing the journey to Sabarimala.

The event was attended by Cluster in-charges Kuvwarapu Balaji, Kakarla Tirumalanaidu, unit in-charges Subramaniam, Nageswara Rao, Suresh, BLAs, booth convenors, and TDP ranks. Many devotees, particularly youth and children, were eager to take selfies with Narayana.





