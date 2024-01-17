Former Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy organises Jayaho BC in Amadaguru mandal

The former minister, Palle Raghunath Reddy, has stated that since the YCP came to power, the Backward Classes (BCs) have not received adequate protection. In response, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has organized the "Jayaho BC" program to provide assurance to the BCs. As part of this initiative, a bike rally was organized in Amadaguru mandal, with participation from TDP leaders and activists.

The bike rally covered ten panchayats in various villages, including Kassandra, Mohammedabad, JKepalli, Kottuvaripalli, Tummala, Pulakuntapalli, Gunduvaripalli, Cheikirevulapalli, and Chinganipalli. Following the rally, a meeting was held at the bus stand intersection in Amadaguru, where TDP leaders addressed the crowd.

During the gathering, Palle emphasized the importance of TDP in the development of BCs. He criticized the current government's reduction of BC reservation from 34 percent to 24 percent, claiming that only TDP can protect the rights of BCs. Palle also highlighted TDP's efforts in providing reservation in local bodies and appointing BCs to key positions in the constituency.

Additionally, Palle expressed his concern regarding the lack of respect shown towards BC representatives in the current government. He urged all BCs to unite and support TDP in order to defeat the ruling party. Janasena leaders also called for collaboration between TDP and Janasena, stating that their alliance will be victorious in the 2024 elections.

Overall, the TDP's Jayaho BC program aims to ensure the protection and well-being of BCs, with the party claiming that their policies and actions demonstrate their commitment to the community.