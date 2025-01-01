Live
Former Minister Perni Nani's wife Jayasudha, questioned in ration rice case
Jayasudha, the wife of former minister Perni Nani and a key figure in the ration rice theft case, appeared for questioning at the Bandaru Taluka Police Station on Wednesday. Identified as A1 in the investigation, Jayasudha had previously been granted anticipatory bail by the court, which consequently mandated her to cooperate with the police.
As part of the investigation, police issued notices requiring her presence for questioning. Accompanied by her legal team, Jayasudha arrived at the police station; however, her lawyers were not permitted to enter the premises during the questioning. The questioning is being conducted by R. Peta Circle Inspector Yesubabu.
Notably, Jayasudha arrived in a government vehicle belonging to Machilipatnam's Mayor, raising eyebrows and sparking discussions regarding the appropriateness of using official resources in a personal legal matter.